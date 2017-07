July 2, 2017, 10:11 AM | Mary Colter was the visionary designer behind the Grand Canyon’s most recognizable buildings. Drawing on ancient Native American structures for inspiration, Colter (one of a handful of female architects in her day) created buildings that blended in with their settings, physically and culturally, and spawned an architectural movement – National Park Rustic – on display at parks across the country. Conor Knighton reports.

