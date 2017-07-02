Four dead after plane crash in Murray County Saturday

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) – Authorities are investigating a fatal plane crash in Murray County.

According to Murray County Sheriff Gary Langford four people have died.

Debris was found on Piney Hill Road in Chatsworth off Old Federal Road.

Sheriff Langford said multiple 911 calls started coming in around 4:44 Saturday afternoon of a plane that seemed to have exploded in the air.

When officials arrived on the scene they noticed debris and a twin engine piper plane that had crashed.

Sheriff Langford described what they saw on the scene Saturday.

“We’ve got a lot of debris in a hayfield … one of the wings came down on a house and out into the woods. It’s real rough terrain trying to go out into the woods to go in and find you know all the parts of the plane.”

Several agencies responded.

The crash is under investigation.