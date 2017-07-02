Firefighters Stop Fire at McCallie School

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Firefighters responded to a fire at the McCallie School at 500 Dodds Avenue Saturday evening.

The fire was first noticed by the dean of students, who informed 911 operators there was smoke coming from the athletic building. Upon arrival, fire crews reported heavy smoke coming from the chemical storage building, which is attached to the athletic building.

Because the storage building housed pool chemicals, members of the hazardous materials team assisted. Nine fire companies responded, with the fire extinguished within 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The rest of the athletics building was full of smoke, so high-powered fans were set up to ventilate the structure.

The estimated loss was $125,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.