Explosion destroys Pennsylvania home

LANCASTER, Pa. — A home was completely destroyed after an explosion early Sunday afternoon in Manor Township, CBS affiliate WHP-TV in Harrisburg reports.

UGI Director of Business Development Steven Cook said a UGI Utilities worker died and three others were injured in the explosion at the home, according to CBS affiliate WHP-TV in Harrisburg.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office was responding to the scene where fire crews from several departments were already working.

The employees were trapped inside the now-decimated home, UGI Utilities said.

A tweet from the Lancaster Township Fire Department showed the aftermath of the explosion.

Neighbors gathered outside to figure out the cause of the loud explosion at the home.

“It was such a [big] explosion, it was just unbelievable,” one resident told the station.

Another neighbor said it sounded like the house’s roof was collapsing.

“I thought it sounded like a bomb and I completely freaked out,” she said. “We went outside and we watched as a cloud of debris and insulation from the house came down… I immediately knew it must’ve been an explosion because debris was everywhere.”

The entire block is cordoned off to the public. Neighbors said the explosion shook their houses.