Deadly string of shooting incidents break out in Chicago

CHICAGO — The Fourth of July weekend is off to a violent start, CBS Chicago reports.

Four people are dead and 40 others are injured in shooting incidents as the city heads into Sunday night. Among the injured is the son of a Cook County judge, which Chicago Police have dubbed a gang related shooting.

Neighbors who know the family, however, say the 28-year-old victim is not in a gang, adding that he is a young, hard working father who happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“This hits home because I’ve known this young man for years. I’m hoping he’ll be alright,” said Tom Keller, who is a neighbor of the family.

Keller added that it’s hard to comprehend how his neighbor’s son, Duriel Lyke, ended up getting shot Saturday night. “It’s kind of disturbing because it’s not like him — he’s not a gang member. He has a family, he’s not that type.”

Police say someone shot Lyke multiple times around 10 p.m. in the Chatham neighborhood. He was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in critical condition.

“The young man — I’ve known him since he was a baby; I’ve seen him grow up. I’m a friends of his father’s, his father is a judge.”

Lyke’s father is Cook County Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr. Judge Lyke told CBS Chicago he’s not in any shape to speak on camera. But in a Facebook message, he said, “My son is about to go back into surgery. Please keep him in your prayers.”

Chicago Police said Lyke is not in a gang, but a 27-year-old man who was also injured in the shooting does have gang affiliations. Police say he was shot in the ankle and is in stable condition.

As of early Sunday evening, no one is in custody.