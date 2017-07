Britain’s Prince Charles during Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill as the country marks its 150th anniversary since confederation, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, July 1, 2017.

Canada Day (originally called Dominion Day) celebrates the enactment, on July 1, 1867, of the British North America Act, by which the colony of Canada joined with the colonies Nova Scotia and New Brunswick to form a new country under the British Empire.

