Calendar: Week of July 3

Here’s a look at the week ahead on our “Sunday Morning” Calendar:
On Monday, playwright and screenwriter Tom Stoppard, who won an Oscar for the movie “Shakespeare in Love,” celebrates his 80th birthday.
To watch a scene from “Shakespeare in Love” starring Gwyneth Paltrow and Joseph Fiennes, click on the video player below.
Tuesday, of course, is Independence Day, the star-spangled 241st anniversary of our country’s freedom.
- Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, July 4 at 8:00 p.m., Esplanade, Boston
- Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks, July 4 at 8:00 p.m., New York City (NBC)
- “A Capitol Fourth,” July 4 at 8:00 p.m. ET (PBS)
- Fireworks at Navy Pier, July 4 at 9:30 p.m., Chicago
- Fair St. Louis Fireworks at Forest Park, July 4 at 9:35 p.m., St. Louis
- San Francisco Fireworks, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, fans of Spam can light 80 candles to mark the years since the canned luncheon meat first hit grocery shelves.
To watch Monty Python’s celebration of Spam click on the video player below:
Thursday kicks off the annual Festival of San Fermin in Pamplona Spain, with the “Running of the Bulls” scheduled to take place the following day.
On Friday, our “Sunday Morning” contributor Jim Gaffigan celebrates his 51st birthday.
And on Saturday, the International Quidditch Association European Games begin in Oslo, Norway, a two-day competition based on the game in the Harry Potter books.
