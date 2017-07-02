Calendar: Week of July 3

Here’s a look at the week ahead on our “Sunday Morning” Calendar:



On Monday, playwright and screenwriter Tom Stoppard, who won an Oscar for the movie “Shakespeare in Love,” celebrates his 80th birthday.

To watch a scene from “Shakespeare in Love” starring Gwyneth Paltrow and Joseph Fiennes, click on the video player below.

Shakespeare in Love | ‘Give Me My Sin’ (HD) – Ben Affleck, Gwyneth Paltrow | MIRAMAX by Miramax on YouTube



Tuesday, of course, is Independence Day, the star-spangled 241st anniversary of our country’s freedom.

On Wednesday, fans of Spam can light 80 candles to mark the years since the canned luncheon meat first hit grocery shelves.

To watch Monty Python’s celebration of Spam click on the video player below:

Spam – Monty Python’s The Flying Circus by Monty Python on YouTube



Thursday kicks off the annual Festival of San Fermin in Pamplona Spain, with the “Running of the Bulls” scheduled to take place the following day.

On Friday, our “Sunday Morning” contributor Jim Gaffigan celebrates his 51st birthday.



And on Saturday, the International Quidditch Association European Games begin in Oslo, Norway, a two-day competition based on the game in the Harry Potter books.