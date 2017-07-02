‘Big Bang Theory’ star Johnny Galecki thanks firefighters following house blaze

(CNN) – “Big Bang Theory” star Johnny Galecki has expressed his thanks to the men and women of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, days after a large blaze claimed his home.

“Thank you to the brothers and sisters of @calfire It is the profound risks that you accept and the sacrifices you and your families make that keep us safe,” the actor wrote on Instagram, along with a photo that showed him embracing a firefighter.

Galecki’s statement comes after a fire raging about 200 miles northwest of Los Angeles destroyed a ranch owned by the TV actor and musician.

As of Thursday evening, the fire responsible has burned 1,598 acres and is 88% contained, according to CAL FIRE

“Thanks also to the many of you who have reached out in support,” Galecki added. “It is far from lost on us here.”

Galecki was not home at the time of the fire and the ranch is not his primary residence. After the news of his loss broke, Galecki expressed hope that the community affected would rebuild. “It’s never the structures that create a community — it’s the people,” he said. “And if the people of Santa Margarita have taught me anything it’s that, once the smoke has cleared, literally and figuratively, it’s a time to reach out and rebuild. We’ve done it before and we’ll need to do it together again. And it will make our community even closer and stronger.”

**Photo via CNN