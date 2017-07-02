AP Source: Nuggets get Paul Millsap for 3 years, $90 million

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Paul Millsap has agreed to terms with the Denver Nuggets on a three-year deal worth $90 million.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract cannot be signed until Thursday.

The 32-year-old Millsap gives the young Nuggets a proven, defensive-minded veteran who should fit perfectly with coach Michael Malone and budding star Nikola Jokic. Millsap is a four-time All-Star who averaged a career-high 18.1 points last season with the Atlanta Hawks to go with 7.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

