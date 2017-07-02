Amtrak train derails in Washington

STEILACOOM, Wash. — Police are responding to a scene where four cars of an Amtrak train derailed in Steilacoom, CBS affiliate KIRO-TV reports.

Law enforcement agencies and other first responders on Sunday said there were no reports of injuries.

Four cars of the train, which were carrying about 200 passengers, derailed on Sunday around 2:30 p.m. PT near Chambers Bay.

#GigHarbor PD patrol boat assisting at scene of train derailment at Chambers Bay/Steilacoom area. pic.twitter.com/ni4YareJOX — Gig Harbor Police (@GigHarborPolice) July 2, 2017

A West Pierce Fire and Rescue spokesperson told CBS News that Pierce transit is assisting in getting a bus down to passengers to get them safely away from the scene.

West Pierce Fire said no one was injured and passengers are being safely evacuated from the scene.

Photos posted on social media show several cars of the train tipped over on the tracks, near the waters of the bay.

West Pierce Fire & Rescue