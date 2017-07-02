6 killed in plane crash in Wisconsin, officials say

PHILLIPS, Wis. — Six people were killed when a small plane crashed in northern Wisconsin, officials said Sunday, CBS affiliate WSAW-TV in Wausau reports.

The Price County Sheriff’s Office said the airplane crashed at 3:21 a.m. Saturday near the city of Phillips.

The crash victims were all adults, but no names have been released.

“We’re dealing with things that people just don’t want to talk about or see,” Price County Sheriff Brian Schmidt said.

The plane had left from Chicago and was heading to Canada on a fishing trip, officials said.

Sandy Jensen, owner of the nearby Happy Daze bar and restaurant, said she provided food for firefighters at the scene of the crash.

“Made up 35 burgers, cheeseburgers and fresh cheese curds we sent over, and some parade candy, because it’s the Fourth of July,” she told the station.

“That’s what the world’s all about is people helping people,” she added.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators said there was a discussion between the pilot of the plane and air traffic controllers about “local weather phenomenon.” Right after that, the aircraft dropped off radar.