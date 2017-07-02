28-year-old arrested in road rage shooting of recent high school grad

WEST GOSHEN, Pa. — Police have arrested and charged a man they say shot and killed a recent high school graduate during a road rage incident in suburban Philadelphia, CBS Philadelphia reports.

Police said David Desper, 28, turned himself in accompanied by an attorney early Sunday and was charged with first and third-degree murder, possession of an instrument of crime, and reckless endangering in Wednesday’s death of 18-year-old Bianca Roberson in West Goshen Township.

Chester County District Attorney Thomas Hogan said the dented red pickup truck sought in the shooting was found in Glen Mills, and the 40-caliber semi-automatic handgun police believed to have been used was found in the suspect’s bedroom.

Roberson had just graduated from Bayard Rustin High School in West Chester. She was headed to Jacksonville University in Florida in the fall.

Witnesses reported seeing her vehicle “jockeying for position” with a red pickup truck where the road narrows from two lanes to one lane.

“He wasn’t happy,” Hogan said. “So he pulled out a gun and shot Bianca in the head, killing her instantly.”

After Roberson was shot, her car veered off the road, struck a tree and was found in a ditch. The shooter fled in a red pickup, driving partly along the shoulder of the highway until exiting the road.

Roberson’s car veered off the road and was later found in a ditch. Desper sped off.

Authorities tracked the suspect’s vehicle on surveillance video and sorted through tips from the public, calling on the suspect to turn himself in for his own sake and for the sake of the family.

Hogan said that there was no indication that race was a factor in the slaying.

“This appears to be a savage, senseless and brutal act from one human being to another human being,” he said.

Desper remained in custody without bail. Defense attorney Daniel McGarrigle declined comment Sunday.