Weather Update: Sunday, July 2, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Another Round Of Scattered PM Showers And Storms!



After a muggy and foggy start, scattered PM showers and storms will move back in from the Northwest with very warm and humid weather for your Sunday. Highs will reach the upper 80’s in most areas. Any showers will taper off later tonight with overnight lows near 70 along with some patchy late fog.

More typical summer conditions will start to move in for Monday with partly cloudy, hot, and humid weather expected for Monday with highs around 90. For Independence Day, a few PM showers and storms possible with highs in the upper 80’s, so keep an eye to the sky for your afternoon and evening. Partly cloudy and hot again Wednesday with a few more scattered showers and storms moving in for Thursday with highs in the upper 80’s.

Sunrise: 6:30am. Sunset: 8:59pm.