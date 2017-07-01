Water park evacuated after chemical spill, several injured: officials

Seven Peaks in Provo, Utah was evacuated on June 30.

The Seven Peaks water park in Provo, Utah, was evacuated Friday after a chemical spill and several people reported injuries, the Provo Fire and Rescue said.

Provo Fire and Rescue wrote on Facebook that 12 people reported agitated breathing from a chlorine leak.

Provo Fire and Rescue Capt. Dean York told CBS affiliate KUTV that one child was taken to a local hospital. York said the child who was taken to the hospital was 11 or 12 years old and in stable condition.

York told the Salt Lake Tribune that the source of the leak had been found.

This is the second incident at a Seven Peaks water park this month. At a Porter, Indiana, Seven Peaks water park, nearly a dozen children reported chemical burns and some had other injuries, a county official said. The Porter County Health Department ordered it closed on June 19 until it is in full compliance with regulations. 

