Six injured after SUV strikes pedestrians in New York City

The scene where a vehicle struck at least six pedestrians in New York City on Saturday, July 1, 2017.

CBS New York

NEW YORK — At least six people were injured Saturday afternoon when an SUV struck pedestrians in Harlem, CBS New York reports. The extent of the injuries are immediately unclear.

First responders told the station that the incident does not appear to be terror related.

NYPD and FDNY crews responded to the incident near the corner of Park Avenue and 125th Street just after noon.

Two of the injured are believed to be in serious condition, authorities said.

The NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is on scene probing the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

