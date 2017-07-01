More than 4 in 10 White House staffers earn six-figure salaries

WASHINGTON— More than 40 percent of White House staffers earn in excess of $100,000 a year, according to new salary data the White House released Friday.

A White House staff salary document shows that 22 of President Trump’s aides, including some of the best-known to the public, are earning $179,700. But the highest-paid White House staffer appears to be Mark House, a little-known senior policy adviser who earns $187,100.

The officials who earn $179,700 include chief strategist Steve Bannon, chief of staff Reince Priebus, press secretary Sean Spicer and senior counselor Kellyanne Conway.

Also making $179,000: Omarosa Manigault, the former “Apprentice” contestant who serves as director of communications for White House office of public liaison; and social media director Dan Scavino.

Several of the president’s closest aides are choosing not to take a salary. Among those forgoing pay are Mr. Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, identified in the official document as “first daughter and adviser to the president,” and son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, who is under FBI scrutiny for his interactions with Russian officials.

A presidential assistant for intragovernmental and technology initiatives, Reed Cordish, is also going unpaid. He too comes from a real estate family.

Other aides such as top economic adviser Gary Cohn, formerly a top executive at Goldman Sachs, are working at a steep discount of $30,000.

The White House has been required to report the salaries and staff titles to Congress every year since 1995.

___

Associated Press writer Jill Colvin contributed to this report.