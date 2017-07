July 1, 2017, 7:01 AM | A physician opens fire at his former hospital in New York. What led him to murder and maim his one-time colleagues? Also, dramatic video shows a small plane exploding as it hits the 405 Freeway in California. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds. Get the Eye Opener delivered straight to your inbox.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.