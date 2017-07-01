Child Succumbs after Drowning at Little River Canyon National Preserve

Fort Payne, AL (WDEF) – The five year old girl who drowned at Canyon Mouth on June 18th passed away in a Chattanooga hospital yesterday morning.

The girl was with her family from Albertville. She was discovered underwater and was pulled out by bystanders.

Cherokee County EMS, Tuckers Chapel Fire Department, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and National Park Service responded to the incident. She was flown from Leesburg to T. C. Thompson Children’s Hospital in Chattanooga.

Little River Canyon National Preserve Superintendent Steve Black and park staff express their sincere sympathy to the family.

