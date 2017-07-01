At least 17 injured in Arkansas nightclub shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Police say they are investigating a shooting at an Arkansas nightclub that left at least 17 people injured.

“Some sort of dispute broke out between people inside,” Little Rock police chief Kenton Buckner told CBS affiliate KTHV-TV. The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at the Power Lounge during a concert by the artist Finese2Tymes.

Concertgoer Darryl Rankin was streaming the concert on Facebook when gunfire erupted. “They got shot, man. I don’t know where they hit it,” a man can be heard saying.

Police say all 17 shooting victims are alive and one victim who was previously listed in critical condition is now stable.

They do not “believe this incident was an active shooter or terror related incident.”

No further information was immediately available.