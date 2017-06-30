Yankees' Fowler carted off field in 1st inning of debut



AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

CHICAGO (AP) — New York Yankees outfielder Dustin Fowler has been carted off the field in the first inning of his major league debut.

The 22-year-old Fowler started in right field Thursday night against the Chicago White Sox. He slammed into the short sidewall near the corner trying to catch Jose Abreu’s foul ball with one out. Fowler tried to stand up after hitting the wall, but his right leg buckled and he couldn’t get back on his feet.

The training staff attended to Fowler with manager Joe Girardi and distraught teammates looking on. The rookie was lifted onto a cart and taken off the field. He was replaced by Rob Refsnyder.

Fowler was set to lead off the second inning for his first big league at-bat.

Fowler hit .293 with 13 homers and 43 RBIs at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and was selected to play in the International League All-Star Game.