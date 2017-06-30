Weather Update: Friday Morning, June 30, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – An Unsettled Weekend, Then Warmer Next Week.



Expect a few showers for the morning, otherwise cloudy and muggy with areas of fog & lows between 68-72.

Friday will be wet at times & unsettled again, with scattered showers & storms passing through with highs 81 to 83. These temperatures well below normal. A few lingering showers will continue Friday night before ending with muggy conditions, & lows between 70-72.

Widely scattered showers and storms will pass from West to East on Saturday with very warm and humid weather. Highs will reach the upper 80’s.

More typical summer conditions will start to move in later on Sunday, with a little drier weather trying to move in through the 4th of July, Tuesday. Expect highs in the upper 80’s to around 90. Only isolated mainly afternoon showers and storms & partly cloudy skies. Overall … Independence Day looking pretty good for now! More typical summer weather may continue through much of next week.

Sunrise: 6:30am. Sunset: 8:59pm.