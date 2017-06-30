Venomous snakes on the loose after crash in Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Emergency crews captured 23 of 30 venomous snakes Thursday after a van was involved in a rollover crash in south Bexar County, CBS affiliate KENS-TV in San Antonio reports.

The van crashed on Interstate 35 at Kinney Road after its tire blew out, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said. It then rolled into the access road, trapping the driver and a 9-year-old passenger inside with 30 venomous snakes — including rattlesnakes and cottonmouths. A baby alligator and turtle were also trapped inside.

The driver is a herpetologist who was traveling with his grandson. They only suffered minor injuries but were transported to a local hospital as a precaution, officials said.

Officials with the San Antonio Zoo, Texas Parks and Wildlife, and New Braunfels Snake Farm helped apprehend animals at the scene. No one had been bitten by any of the snakes but nearby hospitals had anti-venom on standby, officials said.

The Lytle Animal Control Services and Lytle Police Department also assisted with the search Thursday.