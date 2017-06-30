UTC Assembles Search Committee to Find New Athletic Director

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – Chattanooga has established a 12-member search committee to help identify candidates for its athletic director position.

The committee is chaired by Debbie Ingram, Chattanooga’s faculty athletics representative and head of the physical therapy department.

Other committee members include women’s basketball coach Jim Foster, senior associate athletics directors Jay Blackman and Laura Herron, community members Lewis Card, Herbert “Book” McCray and Ron Wade, UTC chancellor chief of staff Terry Denniston, University of Tennessee system trustee Vicky Gregg, student government association vice president Drew Kell, alumni board president Donna Lawrence and faculty senate president Gretchen Potts.

Parker Executive Search is the firm guiding the selection process.

Chattanooga announced June 13 that David Blackburn was stepping down as athletic director, effective immediately. Blackburn had been hired as Chattanooga’s athletic director in April 2013.

