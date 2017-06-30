Texas Supreme Court questions right of benefits for gay spouses

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Suzanne Bryant, left, and Sarah Goodfriend, right, pose with their marriage license following a news conference, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2015, in Austin, Texas.

AP Photo/Eric Gay

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Supreme Court has questioned whether gay spouses are legally entitled to government-subsidized workplace benefits in a unanimous decision quickly condemned by gay-rights groups. 

The court on Friday overturned a lower court’s decision that favored same-sex marriage benefits, ordering the issue back to trial. 

Social conservatives hope the case will help them chip away at the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling that legalized gay marriage. 

The Supreme Court and the "dignity" of same-sex marriage

Play Video

Sunday Morning

The Supreme Court and the “dignity” of same-sex marriage

Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy called it a matter of dignity when he wrote his majority opinion upholding the right to same-sex marriage. …

Friday’s decision was a major reversal for the all-Republican Texas high court that had previously refused to even consider the benefits case after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on gay marriage. 

The court agreed to hear it after coming under intense pressure from Gov. Greg Abbott and the state’s other top Republican politicians.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.

Share:

Related Videos

3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Help Chip Make A Wish
Read More»
13 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Officers honored at CPD Annual Awards Ceremony
Read More»
13 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Community leaders work to combat violence among young people
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now