Suspect dead, several shot in medical center shooting

LAS VEGAS — A patient at a pain-management clinic in Las Vegas shot and injured several people before fatally shooting himself.

Las Vegas police spokeswoman Laura Meltzer says the man was a regular patient at the Center for Wellness and Pain Care, and walked in seeking a same-day appointment Thursday. When he was told no, he pulled out a gun and started shooting, CBS affiliate KLAS reports.

The man then turned the gun on himself and died at the scene before officers arrived.

Two employees were shot, Meltzer said. Meltzer says their injuries are “fairly minor.”

A third person was injured in the melee, Meltzer said.