Small plane crashes on freeway outside Los Angeles

IRVINE, Calif. — A small, twin-engine plane has crashed on the 405 freeway outside Los Angeles, CBS Los Angeles reports.

The crash was first reported at 10 a.m.

John Wayne Airport tweeted that the nearby freeway has been closed in both directions “due to debris on the roadway.”

The airport will remain closed to arrivals until further notice.

A passer-by shared a photo of the crash with his followers on Twitter.

Firefighters said two people were injured from the crash.

The cause of the crash was being investigated.