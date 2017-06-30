Report: Two people shot at New York hospital

Last Updated Jun 30, 2017 3:31 PM EDT
NEW YORK — Police in New York City are responding to a report of shots fired at Bronx Lebanon Hospital, CBS New York reports.
The incident began just before 3 p.m. at 173rd Street and Grand Concourse in the Mt. Eden section of the Bronx.
CBS New York reports that police have confirmed two people shot on the 16th floor of the hospital.
CBS New York reporter Reena Roy tweeted that police are going floor to floor in the hospital looking for the shooter who is believed to have a rifle and has reportedly barricaded himself. Police believe the shooter is a former employee of the hospital, Roy reports.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
