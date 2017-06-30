Report: Two people shot at New York hospital

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Last Updated Jun 30, 2017 3:31 PM EDT

NEW YORK — Police in New York City are responding to a report of shots fired at Bronx Lebanon Hospital, CBS New York reports

The incident began just before 3 p.m. at 173rd Street and Grand Concourse in the Mt. Eden section of the Bronx.

CBS New York reports that police have confirmed two people shot on the 16th floor of the hospital.

CBS New York reporter Reena Roy tweeted that police are going floor to floor in the hospital looking for the shooter who is believed to have a rifle and has reportedly barricaded himself. Police believe the shooter is a former employee of the hospital, Roy reports.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.

Share:

Related Videos

6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Help Chip Make A Wish
Read More»
16 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Officers honored at CPD Annual Awards Ceremony
Read More»
16 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Community leaders work to combat violence among young people
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now