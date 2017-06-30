O'Malley believes Trump was “very much aware” of what Russians were doing

The Obama administration didn’t “choke” in its handling of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, former White House official Eric Schultz said on the latest episode of “The Takeout” podcast. He defended the Obama administration’s handling of intelligence demonstrating Russia intended to influence the American democratic process.

“Our view was, let’s do this by the book. And what that meant was, the intelligence community was going to investigate – they were going to be thorough, and as soon as they reached a conclusion they were going to release it.” And that, he told CBS News’ Major Garrett and Steve Chaggaris, was the right decision at the time.

Schultz’s comments follow a Washington Post report that details much of what the Obama administration knew and when officials knew about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s directives to influence the election.

At the heart of the story is the question of whether the Obama administration did enough in late 2016 to combat Russia’s cyber campaign in an attempt to “disrupt and discredit the U.S. presidential race.” Politicians from both sides have argued that not nearly enough was done to prevent interference.

President Trump went as far as to say President Obama “colluded or obstructed” and “did not want to ‘rock the boat'” because he thought Clinton would win.

One official quoted in the story said the situation was “the hardest thing about my entire time in government to defend,” and that “I feel like we sort of choked.”

Schultz argues that’s not the case, and that the risk that the Obama administration could being perceived as intervening in the electoral process should not be underestimated.

“It’s important to take stock of how we were making decisions in real time, versus looking back in hindsight. So if you transport ourselves back to the summer and fall of 2016, it’s in the midst of a spirited, intense presidential election,” Schultz said, noting that he respected the Washington Post’s thorough reporting.

“It’s also in the midst of President Obama crisscrossing this country campaigning for Secretary [Hillary] Clinton,” he added. “We’re acutely aware of that, and we’re acutely aware of how information that we release gets consumed in that particular environment. And you had a Republican nominee for president claiming that the election was rigged. And you had a campaign trying to undermine results if Secretary Clinton had prevailed.”

Over yogurt, berries, eggs, toast, and Garrett’s “Kitchen sink Omelet-plus” at the Ritz Carlton’s Quadrant, Schultz, who served as the White House principal deputy press secretary, also discussed what it’s like to stand at the White House podium to brief reporters on live television.

“Briefing for the White House is the hardest thing I’ve ever done, and will likely be hardest thing I ever do,” he said. “When you brief, you can move markets, you can mobilize armies, you can impact Congress and governors.”

