Navy sailor receives homecoming surprise

TEMECULA, Calif. — When Chris Daugherty came home after serving in the Navy overseas, his wife, Natasha, gave him the surprise of his life.

“I walked up and she dropped the sign, and I was like, ‘Whoa, what is that?’ And then poked the belly because I was thinking maybe she was playing a trick on me, she had one of those — I don’t know — fake pregnancy things on. I was like that’s a real belly,” Chris recalled, laughing.

Melyssa Marie/Fuze Photography

The belly was real, reports CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas. Natasha was eight months pregnant. She found out just after Chris left for his six-month deployment. But keeping the secret was tough. She had to strategically cover up her tummy in family photos she shared with Chris.

Working two jobs and trying to raise three children, there were moments Natasha wanted to blab but didn’t. Then Chris was sent to the Korean Peninsula where tensions were high. Natasha said she started questioning whether she should tell Chris “because if something happens, I’m gonnna feel guilty.” But it all worked out.

She did wait to find out the baby’s sex. The moment Chris got home, they threw a gender reveal party.

Chris will be there for his daughter’s birth before he’s deployed again sometime next year.

“What surprises are you going to have next time?” Yuccas said.

“Nothing,” Natasha said, laughing.

As happy as Chris was with his wife’s surprise, once was enough.