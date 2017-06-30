Music out of time in “Dawson City: Frozen Time”

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

| In the documentary “Dawson City: Frozen Time,” a treasure of decades-old silent films, buried in the frozen earth of the Yukon for several decades, is uncovered and restored, telling the story not only of early cinema but also of the shifting fortunes of the gold prospecting town whose birth coincided with the birth of movies. Composer Alex Somers talked with CBS News’ David Morgan about the ethereal, haunting music score he created for the film’s unique soundscape. (Headphones recommended.)

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.

Share:

Related Videos

2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Help Chip Make A Wish
Read More»
12 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Officers honored at CPD Annual Awards Ceremony
Read More»
12 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Community leaders work to combat violence among young people
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now