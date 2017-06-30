Music out of time in “Dawson City: Frozen Time”

June 30, 2017, 11:37 AM | In the documentary “Dawson City: Frozen Time,” a treasure of decades-old silent films, buried in the frozen earth of the Yukon for several decades, is uncovered and restored, telling the story not only of early cinema but also of the shifting fortunes of the gold prospecting town whose birth coincided with the birth of movies. Composer Alex Somers talked with CBS News’ David Morgan about the ethereal, haunting music score he created for the film’s unique soundscape. (Headphones recommended.)

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.