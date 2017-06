June 29, 2017, 11:43 PM | U.S-backed Iraqi forces surrounded the iconic al-Nuri mosque on Thursday after it had been blown up by ISIS last week, while around 200 ISIS fighters remain in two separate locations in Mosul and a hospital complex up north. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin joins CBSN to discuss the significance of the mosque and what’s to come as a result of being captured.

