Jay Z’s “4:44” seems to respond to Beyonce’s “Lemonade”

“Never go Eric Benét.”

What does Jay Z mean when he says that on his new album, “4:44”? The rapper is likely referring to when Halle Berry dumped Benét after he allegedly cheated on her. The lyric in “Kill Jay Z” goes, “You almost went Eric Benét, let the baddest girl in the world get away. Never go Eric Benét.”

Play Video CBSN Beyoncé’s twins arrive? The entertainment world is abuzz with rumors about Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s twins, but the couple has yet to confirm their birth. “Entertainment Tonig…

Jay Z’s album, which dropped on Tidal and to Sprint customers on Thursday night, seems to be a response to his wife Beyonce’s “Lemonade,” which focused on infidelity.

“Kill Jay Z” also seems to address his 2014 Met Gala elevator spat with Beyonce’s sister, Solange Knowles.

In it, he raps about himself, “You egged Solange on, knowing all along all you had to say you was wrong.”

As a reminder: In Beyonce’s track “Flawless,” she addressed the elevator incident and said, “Of course sometimes s**t goes down when there’s a billion dollars on an elevator.”

On the track “4:44,” Jay Z talks about his kids and says, “And if my children knew, I don’t even know what I would do. If they ain’t look at me the same, I would probably die with all the shame. ‘You did what with who?’ What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soulmate? ‘You risked that for Blue?'”

He also raps in the song, “I suck at love, I think I need a do-over. I will be emotionally available if I invited you over. I stew over what if you over my s**t?”

Jay also seems to reference Beyonce’s “Becky with the good hair” line from “Lemonade.”

“Yeah, I’ll f**k up a good thing if you let me,” he raps. “Let me alone, Becky.”

The rapper also slams Kanye West.

“I know people backstab you, I feel bad too,” he says. “But this ‘f**k everybody’ attitude ain’t natural. But you ain’t the same, this ain’t KumbaYe … But if everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane.”