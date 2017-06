June 30, 2017, 8:39 AM | New York Times best-selling author Elin Hilderbrand has been called the “Queen of the Summer Beach Novel.” Her new book, “The Identicals,” debuted at No. 2 on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Hilderbrand joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the story of estranged identical twins raised separately after their parents’ divorce.

