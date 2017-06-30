Boston cop suspended for posting offensive video

BOSTON — A police officer has been suspended without pay for posting a racially offensive video online, CBS Boston reports.

Officer Joseph DeAngelo, a four-and-a-half year member of the force who patrols the Roxbury area, admitted to crafting the crude video depicting another officer with the tag line: “This summer, black people have met their match.”

Boston police became aware of the video on June 8 and initially suspended the officer seen in the video. They later learned he was unaware that his image was being used and was reinstated with the department.

“DeAngelo came forward and owned up to making the video meant to spoof his buddy and fellow officer,” Commissioner William Evans said. “He will undergo significant sensitivity and unconscious bias restraining.”

The department consulted with members of the black community and agreed upon a punishment — a one-year suspension with six months to serve.

“For two weeks, we sought input from a lot of groups on what the appropriate punishment would be,” Evans said. “We don’t tolerate this type of behavior.”

Superintendent in Chief William Gross says DeAngelo’s embarrassment and remorse was clear.

“Not once did I ever hear from him, ‘I’ll do anyting to save my job,'” Gross said. “But, what we heard from him is, ‘I want to show everybody I’m not a racist’.”

DeAngelo later wrote a letter of apology to the department.

The incident remains under investigation.