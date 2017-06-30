Baylor Swimmer Trey Freeman Adds Another National Title This Week in 400 Meter Freestyle

(press release) INDIANAPOLIS, IN- After Trey Freeman claimed the 18 & Under National Title in the 200 meter freestyle on Wednesday evening, he followed that up that up with another 18 & Under National Championship in the 400 meter freestyle on Friday night. The seventeen year old Baylor Swim Club / Baylor School athlete finished 7th overall in a time of 3:51.99 in the A Final, and was the top 18 & Under swimmer in the event. He swam a personal best time in the morning prelims heat with a time of 3:50.91 to earn him space in the A Final of the 400 meter free. Freeman has now qualified to swim the 200, 400 free, and 4×200 meter freestyle relay for Team USA at the 2017 FINA World Junior Championships. The world competition will be held August 23-28, 2017 at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, IN.