Here are this year’s public Fireworks shows

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) This year’s fireworks show season begins on Friday and runs through the Fourth on Tuesday.

Here is where you can catch one near you:

FRIDAY, JUNE 30TH

Freedom Fest LaFayette

Ft. Payne Sports Complex

Eton, GA Pleasant Valley Fair Grounds

McCaysville, Georgia

SATURDAY, JULY 1ST

Lake Winnie

New Salem Lookout Mountain

Freedom Defenders/ Omega Center International Cleveland

Graysville (TN) FreedomFest

Spring City Shake The Lake

Decatur Cottonport Marina & RV Resort

Lake Nickajack Hales Bar Marina

Lake Blue Ridge Marina

Summerville Co. Ag Ctr

SUNDAY, July 2ND

None

MONDAY, JULY 3RD

Pops on the River

Camp Columbus

Collegedale Veterans Park

Patriotism at the Post Fort Oglethorpe

TUESDAY, JULY 4TH

Chattanooga Lookouts

Signal Mountain Soccer Complex

Soddy Daisy veterans park

Lakesite

Lake Winnie

Cleveland TN Lowery Lot

Cleveland Flealand Hwy 64

Athens Regional Park

Etowah, TN

Dunlap

Jasper City Park

Monteagle Ball Park

Peavine Bapt Rock Spring

Dalton Heritage Point Park

Cohutta Shugart Park

Goose Pond Scottsboro AL