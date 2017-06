June 29, 2017, 8:09 PM | Cardinal George Pell has been a contentious figure in the church for some time, yet he remained prominent and has maintained close ties to Pope Francis. Now Pell faces sexual assault charges in Australia. Investigative reporter and author of “”Cardinal: The Rise and Fall of George Pell”” Louise Milligan spoke about Pell’s downfall.

