Weather Update: Thursday Night, June 29, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Scattered Showers And Storms Continue For Awhile!

Expect lingering showers to gradually diminish after midnight, otherwise cloudy and muggy with areas of fog with lows overnight lows 68-70.

Friday will be wet at times and unsettled again with scattered showers and storms passing through with highs 81 to 83. A few lingering showers will continue Friday night before ending with muggy lows between 70-72. Widely scattered showers and storms will pass from West to East on Saturday with very warm and humid weather. Highs will reach the upper 80’s.

More typical summer weather will start to move in later on Sunday with a little drier weather trying to move in through the 4th of July, Tuesday, with highs in the upper 80’s to around 90 along with only isolated mainly afternoon showers and storms & partly cloudy skies. Overall Independence Day looking pretty good for now! More typical summer weather may continue through much of next week.

Sunrise: 6:29am. Sunset: 8:59pm.