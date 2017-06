June 29, 2017, 7:15 AM | U.S.-backed Iraqi forces say they’ve taken an iconic mosque in the heart of Mosul that was destroyed by ISIS. Its recapture comes three years to the day after ISIS declared its so-called caliphate. The extremist group is also facing setbacks Raqqa, its stronghold in Syria. Holly Williams reports from northern Syria.

