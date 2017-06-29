Trump lashes out against “Morning Joe's” Mika Brzezinski

President Trump lashed out Thursday morning on Twitter against MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski.

While “Morning Joe” was on the air Thursday morning — a show Mr. Trump claims he does not watch any longer — the president tweeted, “how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough had gone to Mar-a-Lago around New Year’s eve — New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted a photo at the time.

The tweets appeared to come just after Mr. Trump’s director of social media, Dan Scavino Jr., tweeted that Brzezinski, along her co-host and fiance Joe Scarborough, are “lost, confused and saddened” since Mr. Trump “stopped returning their calls.”

An MSNBC spokesperson said following the back-and-forth, “It’s a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job.”

Over the years, the president and the MSNBC co-hosts have had an up-and-down relationship — Mr. Trump used to be a frequent guest on their show, although once he became the Republican nominee, their coverage of him turned more critical. Still, Vanity Fair reported that over lunch at the White House shortly after inauguration, the president had even offered to officiate at their wedding and host it at the White House or Mar-a-Lago.

The response on social media to the president’s tweet was swift — from politicians and members of the press alike:

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut:

Mocks people w mental illness. Cheerleads effort to end their insurance. Not sure how much more monstrous this can get. https://t.co/S9op7qhCPN — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 29, 2017

Senator Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska:

Please just stop. This isn’t normal and it’s beneath the dignity of your office. — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 29, 2017

Senator Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina:

Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 29, 2017

Former Governor Martin O’Malley, D-Maryland:

Man who aggressively uses self tanner and hair dye makes fun of woman over augmenting looks https://t.co/yUogPYaYQq — Martin O’Malley (@MartinOMalley) June 29, 2017

CNN anchor Jake Tapper wondered about the state of Melania Trump’s campaign against cyber-bullying:

This reminds me: how is @FLOTUS‘s campaign against cyber-bullying going? https://t.co/X4xmyreGLH — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 29, 2017

Senior vice president of communications for NBCUniversal News Group tweeted that he never imagined a day when he would think that it was “beneath my dignity to respond to the President of the United States.”

Never imagined a day when I would think to myself, “it is beneath my dignity to respond to the President of the United States.” — Mark Kornblau (@MarkKornblau) June 29, 2017

Brzezinski herself responded to Mr. Trump’s comments, simply offering a photo of a box of Cheerio cereal, with advertising that read, “Made For Little Hands.”

The president has in the past publicly reacted to comments suggesting that he has small hands — the topic even came up in a Republican primary debate after Sen. Marco Rubio had mocked Mr. Trump about his hands.

While its unclear what prompted such a reaction from the Trump White House, the co-hosts, at the time of the tweets, had been addressing last night’s closed press fundraiser for the Trump campaign, as well as Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ audio-only briefing on Wednesday.

The briefings themselves have become a point of contention over increasingly restricted access. The White House has offered fewer White House briefings on camera in recent weeks in favor of off-camera briefings.

Some in the White House view on the media as a constant adversary to the administration, recently attacking CNN as “fake news” following their retraction of a story regarding a Trump associate’s alleged ties to the Russian government.