Toddler found dead under blankets in backseat of SUV

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Detectives are investigating the death of a toddler found in the back of an SUV, reports CBS Sacramento.

A sheriff’s deputy first noticed an SUV parked the wrong direction in the street in Rancho Cordova Wednesday. A man and a woman were standing outside.

“He stopped to talk to them, ran a records check, the male happened to have an outstanding warrant out of the state of Arkansas,” Sacramento Sheriff Sgt. Tony Turnbull said.

A search inside the SUV reportedly led to the girl’s body, under blankets in the backseat.

“There were no obvious signs of trauma, so they’re still in the beginning stages of this death investigation,” Turnbull said.

Deputies detained the couple and both are being questioned by detectives with the Sacramento County Child Abuse Bureau and the Coroner. The woman is the biological mother of the girl.

“It’s just tragic, I mean, definitely a tragedy and we need to find out how this happened and prevent it,” Ecklund said.

Sheriff deputies have not released the names of the girl or the adults detained.