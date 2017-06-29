Three Vandy Football Players Involved in Shooting Incident Receive Suspensions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason has indefinitely suspended the three Commodores football players who were involved in an incident that resulted in two of them getting shot.

Mason announced Wednesday that the three players have been suspended “from all football activities.”

Nashville police said defensive back Tae Daley suffered a noncritical gunshot wound to his leg and defensive back Frank Coppet received noncritical birdshot wounds to his arms Monday night in an “ill-conceived plan” to recover wide receiver Donaven Tennyson’s stolen cellphone.

According to police, Tennyson said his phone was stolen and later offered for sale on the internet.

Tennyson said he arranged a meeting with the seller and arrived with Daley and Coppet. Police say two men in a car fired shots at the three players.

