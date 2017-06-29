Sinkhole swallows car in downtown St. Louis

A car fell into a sinkhole in downtown St. Louis.

KMOV

ST. LOUIS — A sinkhole has opened up and swallowed a car in downtown St. Louis. 

There have been no injuries reported resulting from the sinkhole that appeared shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday. 

Aerial TV footage shows the white car on its side in the hole, with water gushing from a below-ground pipe. 

14261766-g.jpg

Aerial footage of a sinkhole that swallowed a car in St. Louis.

KMOV

The car’s owners told CBS affiliate KMOV-TV that they were returning from a gym when they found their car in the crater. A crane will be used to remove the vehicle sometime Thursday.

It isn’t immediately clear what caused the collapse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.


