Sinkhole swallows car in downtown St. Louis

KMOV
ST. LOUIS — A sinkhole has opened up and swallowed a car in downtown St. Louis.
There have been no injuries reported resulting from the sinkhole that appeared shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday.
Aerial TV footage shows the white car on its side in the hole, with water gushing from a below-ground pipe.
KMOV
The car’s owners told CBS affiliate KMOV-TV that they were returning from a gym when they found their car in the crater. A crane will be used to remove the vehicle sometime Thursday.
It isn’t immediately clear what caused the collapse.
© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.