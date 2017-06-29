Revere gets wacky winner in Angels' 3-2 victory over Dodgers



ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ben Revere reached base on an error, advanced on a wild pitch and then scored the winning run on a passed ball and a throwing error caused by Cameron Maybin’s walk-off strikeout.

Yeah, Revere could scarcely believe it either.

“That’s the game of baseball, I guess?” the Los Angeles Angels outfielder said.

The latest chapter of the Freeway Faceoff ended in singularly weird fashion – and in 3-2 victory for the Angels over the Dodgers on Wednesday night.

Revere scored from second base when Yasmani Grandal – a hero moments earlier for his two-out tying homer – lost control of Pedro Baez’s third strike.

Grandal chased it to the backstop, but then put his throw to first over Chase Utley’s head and into right field.

“It’s a good thing we’ve got the speed here to cause havoc on the basepaths,” Revere said.

Everything about Revere’s extremely unearned run was weird – starting with the error by Chris Taylor, who was filling in for injured Corey Seager at shortstop. Revere came home on a pitch that wasn’t what the Dodgers had called, which was why Grandal mishandled it.

“We haven’t lost any games like that,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Unfortunately, things like that are going to happen. That’s a tough way to lose.”

The Angels have taken two of the first three games in the annual interleague rivalry series, which concludes Thursday in Anaheim.

After Grandal homered off Cam Bedrosian (2-0), the Angels rallied against Baez (2-1) to send the NL leaders to just their third loss in 20 games.

Grandal said he double-clutched his throw to first because he was worried about Revere’s speed. The catcher went from hero to goat with similarly alarming speed, but he was sanguine about the weirdest ninth inning in a long while for the Dodgers.

“That’s the beauty of this game: You’ve got to be three or four steps ahead,” Grandal said. “I didn’t see that scenario coming. I saw just about every other scenario coming. … As a catcher, you need to be 20 steps ahead of everything. I guess today I was only 19.”

Andrelton Simmons hit a two-run homer in the sixth for the Angels.

Trayce Thompson hit his first homer since July 3, 2016, in the eighth inning, but the Dodgers were down to their final strike before Grandal dramatically tied it.

BIG START

Alex Meyer pitched six innings of scoreless one-hit ball for the Angels, but was denied his fourth victory. Meyer walked five of the Dodgers’ first 12 batters, but settled in after Grandal’s single to open the fourth, retiring his final eight batters. He regretted his early control struggles, calling them “frustrating, but part of the process.”

RESILIENT RYU

Hyun-Jin Ryu yielded seven hits while pitching into the sixth inning of another solid start for the Dodgers. Ryu nearly came out of the game in the fourth when Simmons’ liner hit him in the left foot. Ryu stayed in, but gave up five hits to his final eight batters.

RIVALRY RESUMES

After splitting the first two games of the Freeway Series in Chavez Ravine earlier this week, the Dodgers had their usual healthy turnout of fans in Orange County. Dozens of those Dodgers fans in the elevated right field stands even unveiled a large blue banner with their LA logo spanning several rows of seats, although it quickly disappeared back into the crowd.

The crowd of 44,669 at Angel Stadium was the second-largest since the building’s renovation in 1998.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: Seager was out of the starting lineup for the fifth straight game due to a hamstring strain, but Roberts expects the star to return Thursday or Friday. … LHP Scott Kazmir threw a bullpen session in Anaheim.

Angels: Closer Bud Norris will throw a rehab inning in the minors Thursday. He has been out for eight days with a sore right knee. … RHP Matt Shoemaker played catch. He’s coming back slowly from a strained forearm.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (11-2, 2.47 ERA) makes his 10th career start against the Angels, who are hitting a collective .202 against the undisputed ace of Southern California.

Angels: JC Ramirez (7-5, 4.38 ERA) is coming off a strong start in Boston. He has two perfect career relief appearances against the Dodgers, retiring all 11 batters he faced.

