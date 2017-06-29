Retired Marine killed while trying to stop robbery, family says

PHILADELPHIA — A retired U.S. Marine was killed in Philadelphia during an attempted robbery, authorities said Thursday.

The victim’s heartbroken family identified the Marine as 46-year-old Howard White, according to CBS Philadelphia.

White’s cousin, Michelle Gordon, says he was a hero who tried to stop a man from robbing The Green Parrot Bar, but wound up losing his life for it.

“This is very hard for me and my family,” Gordon said. “Because after serving your country, and then coming home to get shot down like a dog? It’s very hurtful and very painful.”

Officers patrolling the area heard arguing and gunshots just before 1 a.m. near the bar. Upon their arrival, they found White lying in the street, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his head and torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities stopped one of two men who fled from the scene. He turned out to be a friend of White’s, who pointed officers in the direction of the suspect.

According to police, the 25-year-old gunman broke into a nearby home and subsequently got into a scuffle with the homeowner and his son. They were able to disarm and subdue the suspect until police arrived to arrest him.

The shooting suspect and the homeowner were transported to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Detectives recovered the gun that was used in the shooting, as well as two guns that the victim’s friend had in his possession.

The incident remains under investigation.