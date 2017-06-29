Olympios says “Bachelor in Paradise” investigation is over

Corinne Olympios says she won’t be returning to “Bachelor in Paradise.” 

LOS ANGELES — “Bachelor in Paradise” cast member Corinne Olympios says she’s satisfied with the results of her team’s investigation into alleged misconduct on the show, but she won’t be coming back. 

She said Thursday that she declined an invitation to return to the ABC series when it resumes production.

Earlier this month, taping was halted on the show after unspecified allegations of possible misconduct. A subsequent review of show videotape by producer Warner Bros. found no evidence of that, the studio has said.

In a statement, Olympios said her intent has been to understand what happened during a June 4 taping she couldn’t recall. She said she never filed complaints or accusations against anyone associated with the show.

Olympios said she welcomed changes made to the show and was grateful to have participated in the spinoff of “The Bachelor.”




