Officers honored at CPD Annual Awards Ceremony

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Police officers were honored for their efforts to make Chattanooga a safer place to live at the department’s annual awards ceremony.

On Thursday at the Calvary Chapel, more than forty police officers and law enforcement partners received awards.

Recently retired Assistant Chief, Tracy Arnold, received the distinguished legacy award for his 30 year career.

He was recognized for his dedication to community policing and supporting victims of crime. Former Chattanooga Public Safety Officer, Dr. Paul Smith, presented him the award.

“AC Arnold routinely puts his personal life on hold to respond to crime scenes, provide support to victims and survivors in their most painful moments, attend the funerals for our neighbors lost to violence and represent our department and our industry impeccably,” Dr. Smith said.

At the end of the night, the crowd cheered on Chief Fred Fletcher, who is set to retire next week.