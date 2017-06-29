NYPD trying to ID headless female body pulled from water

NEW YORK – Police in New York City are asking for help identifying the body of a woman found floating in a Brooklyn waterway.

According to the NYPD, the headless body was pulled from the water late Tuesday morning.

The cause of death has not been determined and an investigation is ongoing. Police released a photo of a tattoo on the woman’s right hip in the hopes someone who recognizes it comes forward to help identify her.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.