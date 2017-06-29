Community leaders work to combat violence among young people

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) –Parents, educators and community leaders gathered at the Kingdom Center to try to figure out how to fix the issue of gun violence among young people.

The pain of losing a child is something Brenda Johnson knows all to well.

“It was gang related. He happened to be sitting on the porch and somebody came by and shot him. We don’t know who done it, but I do forgive the person who done it because the lord is my strength, and my family and my community,” Johnson said.

In 2010, her 20-year-old son Michael, was killed. She found support through Healing on Both Sides, a group of parents going through the same thing she is.

“It does help you. It does give you somebody that has been in the same situation as you have and it is comforting knowing that someone does care and someone does care about the community. But for me healing on both sides it has to be on both sides because everybody is hurting on my side and whoever the other person that killed my son, they have to take account for it,” Johnson said.

On Thursday, members of Healing on Both Sides put together a forum to address the issue gun violence among young people.

“We think parenting is one of the keys to young folks understanding what is good and what is bad and what is right and what is wrong,” said James Moreland, a community leader.

Educators spoke out saying it is imperative parents pay attention to what their child is doing when they leave the house.

“Because I can guarantee sometimes as innocent as your child may act, seem, look, there may be something going on,” said Tiffany Ervin, principal of Orchard Knob Middle School.

Johnson is hopeful, meetings like this will help end the cycle of violence.

“To me it take a village to raise children and that is what I think we need to get back to.”