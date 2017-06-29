Chattanooga Pro Boxer Ryan Martin Fights on ESPN2 on Friday Night

Chattanooga native Ryan Martin gets the boxing national spotlight Friday night on ESPN2.

He’ll face Marcos Jimenez in a lightweight bout at ten o’clock.

The two fighters had their weigh-in on Thursday afternoon at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.

Both boxers basically checked in at the same weight of 136-pounds.

Martin has some ripped abs to go along with a ripping 18-0 record with eleven knock-outs.

Jimenez has a 22-7 record and 15 KO’s.

Martin’s last fight was at Madison Square Garden in March where he won with an 8th round TKO against Bryant Cruz.